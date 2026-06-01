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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar to meet Congress top brass in Delhi on June 1

The Congress leaders are also expected to discuss about the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections to be held on June 18.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:19 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDelhiD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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