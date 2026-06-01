Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar to meet Congress top brass in Delhi on June 1

<p>Bengaluru: Caretaker chief minister Siddaramaiah and his successor-to-be D K Shivakumar are likely to meet the Congress top brass in Delhi on Monday and deliberate on the first batch of ministers to be sworn in alongside Shivakumar on June 3 (Wednesday). </p>.<p>The first batch, which generally includes senior ministers with critical portfolios, is likely to comprise 10-12 ministers. The list is expected to be a mix of seniority and contributions to party, while also balancing caste and regional dynamics.</p>.Congress weighs deputy CM berths in new Karnataka govt.<p>According to sources, those like G Parameshwara, M B Patil, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda, Eshwar Khandre, Ramalinga Reddy, Santosh Lad and Yathindra Siddaramaiah are likely to be part of the first batch. Except for Yathindra (who was not a minister in the outgoing ministry), all other above-mentioned leaders held important portfolios in the Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the eight ministers who were sworn in to the Cabinet alongside Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after the Congress assumed power in May 2023 were: G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, Priyank Kharge (Dalits), B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Muslim), K J George (Christian), Satish Jarkiholi (Scheduled Tribe), M B Patil (Lingayat) and Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy).</p>.<p>The Congress leaders are also expected to discuss about the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections to be held on June 18. </p>.<p>The Congress, which has 135 MLAs currently, is expected to win three of the four Rajya Sabha seats and five of the seven MLC seats that go to the polls. </p>.<p>As per the 91st Amendment Act of 2003, the maximum size of the Cabinet in both the union and state governments cannot exceed 15% of the total strength of the concerned House (Lok Sabha or the Legislative Assembly concerned). Accordingly, Karnataka, with a 224-member Assembly, cannot have a Cabinet with more than 34 members (15%). </p>.Congress plans major overhaul for Shivakumar-led Cabinet; sub par ministers likely to face the axe.<p>The remaining ministerial posts are expected to be filled after the RS and Legislative Council elections conclude. </p>.<p>The eventual Cabinet is likely to include leaders close to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, while youngsters and high command loyalists may also make the final cut.</p>