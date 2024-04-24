Siddaramaiah defends Muslim quota, slams PM

“This reservation has been in place for the past three decades. Neither the BJP government previously in power at the state, nor the Narendra Modi-led Union Government that has been in power for the past ten years, has questioned this reservation. Moreover, no one, including the BJP, has challenged it in court,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM also recalled how the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had scrapped the 4% quota for Muslims “with the sole intention of dividing votes based on religion before the last Assembly elections”. He also said the Supreme Court “reprimanded” the decision.

“The Apex Court has issued a stay on the decision to cancel the 4% reservation for Muslims,” Siddaramaiah said. “The Supreme Court ordered that the revised reservation should not be implemented until further notice. It is regrettable that even such important information has escaped the attention of the PM.”

Siddaramaiah said Modi should either substantiate his allegation or apologise.

“Where has Congress stated that it would take away reservations from backward classes and SC/STs to give them to Muslims? Which state government under Congress has implemented such a policy? Is there any official government document related to this?” Siddaramaiah demanded to know.

Siddaramaiah further wondered what JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has to say. “Gowda, who once boasted of implementing the reservation for Muslims, should clarify his current stance,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also questioned Modi on the status of hiking the SC/ST reservation, a decision taken by the previous BJP government.