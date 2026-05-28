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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah departs for Delhi after resigning as Karnataka chief minister

According to Siddaramaiah's travel plan shared with the media, he will land in Delhi tonight, and his return journey has been kept "open".
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDelhiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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