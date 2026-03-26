<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday steered clear of naming his Deputy D K Shivakumar as a potential successor, even as a light-hearted but pointed exchange unfolded during proceedings in the Legislative Assembly.</p>.<p>The issue came up during a banter-filled interaction between the chief minister and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who repeatedly prodded Siddaramaiah on leadership questions.</p>.<p>Referring to a photo session of legislators, Ashoka quipped whether Speaker U T Khader was being “made a minister,” prompting chief minister to respond that such decisions rested with the party high command.</p>.<p>Ashoka then asked if Siddaramaiah harboured a desire to table his 18th and 19th budgets too. And Siddaramaiah said he would be “happy” if BJP leaders like Ashoka, Arvind Bellad or Sunil Kumar became chief minister, adding that state BJP president Vijayendra would not allow it. He also said there were capable leaders in the Congress too like Parameshwara, H K Patil, K H Muniyappa and M B Patil.</p>.<p>When BJP MLA Sunil Kumar told the CM he had avoided mentioning Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah maintained that “all 224 members” had the calibre to become chief minister, but require an opportunity.</p>.<p>The exchange also saw personal jibes. Recalling his childhood, Siddaramaiah said he would give water to his cattle at his father’s insistence, to which Ashoka remarked that the chief minister had learnt how to “make people drink water” (Janagalige Neeru Kudisodu) — a Kannada phrase implying defeating people. Siddaramaiah shot back, saying he gave water to cattle, but had made the BJP “drink political water.”</p>.<p>When Siddaramaiah stated he did not believe in “Karma Siddhanta,” Ashoka said, “It was “karma” that made you (Siddaramaiah) CM twice and made Congress open its doors for you. We are still waiting in the queue (to become CM).”</p>.<p>Ashoka poked Siddaramaiah that he had contradicted himself by avoiding “Rahu Kala” (inauspicious time) while presenting his 17th state budget recently.</p>.<p>“I have presented budgets during the inauspicious period in the past, but followed an auspicious time this year on the advice of family members and officials. I am democratic,” the CM said.</p>.<p>“I believe in God, but don’t believe he resides only in temples. I eat meat on Ugadi and Shivaratri,” he added.</p>.<p>To BJP’s taunt that Siddaramaiah was part of the JD(S), the CM said he had not joined H D Devegowda, but Devegowda had joined “his party” as Siddaramaiah was the state president for six years.</p>.<p>“I held Ahinda convention against his order. So, he expelled me from the party and nine of us MLAs joined the Congress,” he added.</p>