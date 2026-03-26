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Siddaramaiah dodges question on D K Shivakumar succession

The issue came up during a banter-filled interaction between the chief minister and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who repeatedly prodded Siddaramaiah on leadership questions.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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