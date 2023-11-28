Siddaramaiah grants Rs 2 lakh on spot for ailing infant

Directing Kannada and Culture department to give financial aid for heart treatment of Rajyotsava awardee and folk artist Puttaswamy, asking officials to ensure electricity connection to a layout meant for differently abled at Koothaganahalli, Anekal taluk, were among other grievances addressed by CM.

Bescom has estimated that the electricity connection for this layout would cost Rs 41.64 lakh. Siddaramaiah directed officials to start work soon.