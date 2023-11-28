Siddaramaiah grants Rs 2 lakh on spot for ailing infant

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday granted a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh on the spot for the treatment of a six-month-old baby suffering from cardiac problem.
As part of the Jana Spandana conducted at his home office, the CM received a request from one Anjali Kumbara, for financial aid to get her daughter treated for heart problem. The baby suffers from a hole in the heart. The infant is physically-challenged. Responding to the mother’s request, Siddaramaiah granted a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the mother on the spot.
In another instance, he asked Kalaburagi DC Fouzia Taranum to register a site in Jevargi food park to an entrepreneur Mallesha Siddappa, based on his complaint that the government had failed to register the site in his name in spite of him paying for it seven years ago.
He directed police officials to ensure that a street vendor, Ningamma, who complained of harassment by the police, is not troubled henceforth. The vendor told the CM that she owned a pushcart and the local police and the BBMP officials were pestering her.
Directing Kannada and Culture department to give financial aid for heart treatment of Rajyotsava awardee and folk artist Puttaswamy, asking officials to ensure electricity connection to a layout meant for differently abled at Koothaganahalli, Anekal taluk, were among other grievances addressed by CM.
Bescom has estimated that the electricity connection for this layout would cost Rs 41.64 lakh. Siddaramaiah directed officials to start work soon.
When an elderly woman complained that she was yet to receive money under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Siddaramaiah summoned Women & Child Development secretary G C Prakash.
After his name was announced on the mic many times, the CM was told Prakash was out for lunch.
“What? I’m here hungry myself and he’s gone for lunch?” Prakash eventually showed up.