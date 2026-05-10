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Siddaramaiah hails Vijay’s ‘journey from cinema to public service’, seeks closer Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties

Siddaramaiah conveyed his best wishes to Vijay over the phone and praised him for "creating history" in Tamil Nadu, the CMO said in a statement.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 18:24 IST
Karnataka NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaSiddaramaiahVijayTVK

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