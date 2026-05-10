<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday congratulated C Joseph Vijay on assuming office as the CM of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah conveyed his best wishes to Vijay over the phone and praised him for "creating history" in Tamil Nadu, the CMO said in a statement.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "Vijay has scripted a remarkable democratic journey from the world of cinema to the service of the people." "Karnataka and Tamil Nadu share deep civilisational ties, cultural affinity, and common aspirations for social justice, inclusive growth, and federal cooperation," he added.</p>.<p>"I look forward to working closely with him to strengthen the partnership between our two states and to advance the cause of secularism, constitutional values, and the collective fight against divisive and fascist forces," Siddaramaiah further said.</p>.<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay took oath as the CM of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his council of ministers in the presence of several political leaders and dignitaries, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>Amid loud cheers and whistles from TVK cadres, Vijay took the oath in the name of God.</p>.<p>Members of his council of ministers also took the oath in the name of God, unlike several ministers in the outgoing DMK government, who had taken their oath in the name of conscience. </p>