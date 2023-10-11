Siddaramaiah halts off-budget grants as guarantees pinch

Highlights - Dawn of discipline Ruling party MLAs usually approach the chief minister with fund requests for works The CM usually sanctions the requests; but with no budgetary grants, it leads to pending bills This practice has now been curbed by Siddaramaiah as govt is under pressure to fulfil 5 guarantees This long-standing practice has ground to a halt for the first time in several years In 2021-22, 2022-23 financial years, govt sanctioned road works costing Rs 4,248.61 cr against Rs 1,520 cr allocated in budget