Siddaramaiah halts off-budget grants as guarantees pinch

The Congress' five guarantees may have slowed down developmental funding, irking its own MLAs no end, but they have also put an end to an "unhealthy" fiscal practice that festered under successive governments.
For the first time in several years, no off-budget grants have been sanctioned to any MLA, with a source saying that the fiscal heat generated by the five guarantees has forced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reject requests for additional grants.
While this has led to disgruntlement among Congress MLAs, the finance department is a happy camper.
This fiscal, Siddaramaiah has set aside Rs 39,815 crore to implement the five guarantees that brought the Congress to power: Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi.
Normally, ruling party MLAs besiege the chief minister with sundry fund requests, for building roads, bridges and other infrastructure works in their constituencies.
And all chief ministers, including Siddaramaiah in his first term, obliged, sanctioning grants to MLAs for the sake of political patronage, even if it meant approving projects without any budgetary allocation, leading to bills of such projects becoming pending.
Sample this: the departments of water resources, minor irrigation and public works together have ongoing works worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore. These works were sanctioned over the years without sufficient budget provisions.
In the 2021-22 and 2022-23 financial years, the government sanctioned road works costing Rs 4,248.61 crore against just Rs 1,520 crore allocated in the budget books.
"Anything above Rs 10 crore has to come to the Cabinet," a senior official said. "But CMs have been approving hundreds of crores that are later provided for through supplementary estimates that go unquestioned even by the Opposition, whose MLAs get benefitted as well."
"So far, the guarantees have kept MLAs away from approaching the CM seeking additionalities because they know he's not going to approve them. But we don't know how long he can keep resisting MLAs," a source close to the CM said.
But frustration appears to be growing among MLAs. Earlier this month, Tiptur Congress MLA K Shadakshari publicly frowned upon the guarantees. "These five guarantees have completely floored us. Nothing can be done for now," he said.
Speaking to DH, senior Congress lawmaker RV Deshpande admitted that the guarantees have impacted development. However, he backed MLAs seeking funds. "Elected representatives are responsible for their constituents. I don't mind if an MLA fights for funds," he said.
