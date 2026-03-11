<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Tuesday dubbed the 2026-27 State Budget tabled by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> a ‘credit card’ budget that was surviving on the oxygen of ‘loans’.</p>.<p>Participating in a discussion on the budget, Ashoka remarked that, of all the CMs who had been in office between 1998 and 2025, Siddaramaiah had borrowed the most – Rs 4.36 lakh crore. B S Yediyurappa’s borrowing stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore, while the sum was Rs 67,000 crore for Basavaraj Bommai and Rs 1.01 lakh crore for H D Kumaraswamy, he said.</p>.<p>“When he was the leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah batted for using loans to create assets. Now, show me one dam or a big project that you have completed in the past three years. So far, only 59.43% of the budgetary allocation has been expended, while nearly 41% remains unused. Why has the government not released all the money?” asked Ashoka.</p>.Power struggle has lowered dignity of CM Siddaramaiah’s chair: R Ashoka.<p>Pointing out that Karnataka’s outstanding loans totalled Rs 6.65 lakh crore, Ashoka said, “Fiscal deficit for 2026-27 is projected at Rs 1.16 lakh crore, which is 2.95% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). The state’s debt-GSDP ratio has crossed the 25% threshold, and the government is relying on loans for its expenditure, particularly to finance its guarantee schemes. Over the past three years, the state has accrued a debt of Rs 82,000 crore per year, and is paying Rs 5.2 crore per hour in interest.”</p>.<p>Alleging that Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds were being misused, Ashoka said, “Looting funds from SC/STs cannot be social justice. Of the Rs 1.56 lakh crore allocated, only Rs 30,000 crore is left for SCP/TSP after money is diverted for the five guarantee schemes, and unrelated initiatives such as tiger conservation (Rs 3.12 crore), IT policy (Rs 10.04 crore), maintenance of healthcare institutions’ buildings (Rs 9.37 crore), Ayush College (Rs 3.7 crore) and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital (Rs 4 crore). At the end of January, only Rs 16,699 crore was released towards SCP/TSP, of which only Rs 15,391 crore was spent. Act against errant officials.”</p>.<p>Pointing to the list of pending bills, which totalled Rs 75,689 crore – Rs 38,000 crore unpaid dues to contractors, Rs 12,500 crore to ESCOMs and Rs 4,250 crore to transport corporations, among others – Ashoka added, “But the chief minister is still claiming fiscal discipline. He has announced many projects but funded none. The departments have failed to spend even the allocated money to fund guarantees.”</p>