Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as CM: BJP State Secy Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State Secretary Capt Brijesh Chowta on Saturday said that Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as the Chief Minister of the state after the Governor has sanctioned his prosecution.

"If he has any respect for the constitutional post or the people of Karnataka he must resign immediately. With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for prosecution, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost all moral rights to continue as the CM of Karnataka," said the MP.

Chowta also said that Siddaramaiah should respect the sanctity of the post and resign at the earliest. "This is a question of cheating people especially the most backward and downtrodden and his name now being approved for prosecution not just signals that no individual is above the law but also that no matter how hard the 'scam sarkara' tries, the truth is bound to prevail."