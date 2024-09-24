Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as CM: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta

Capt Chowta said, “The true colours of CM Siddaramaiah, who has long claimed his political career to be an open book without any black mark, have been revealed by the court dismissing his petition. The high court's ruling on the illegal activities in the MUDA scam is substantial evidence, leaving Siddaramaiah with no moral ground to continue in office.”

He urged Siddaramaiah to respect the people of Karnataka and the law of the land by stepping down immediately.

The BJP and social activists have consistently alleged that CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders were involved in corruption in the MUDA scam. The Governor, upon receiving complaints, had sought legal advice and granted permission for prosecution against Siddaramaiah.

"He should have resigned when the Governor granted prosecution against CM. However, he remained in power despite committing serious offenCes. The law has now provided a fitting response to the corruption of Siddaramaiah and the Congress-led government,” Capt Chowta said.