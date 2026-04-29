Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Siddaramaiah himself is a source of strength for Congress, he doesn't need rallies and road shows': Mahadevappa

Mahadevappa clarified that he did not discuss state politics with the party high command, stating that they were already well aware of all the developments in the state.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 17:18 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahH C Mahadevappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us