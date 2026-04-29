'Siddaramaiah himself is a source of strength for Congress, he doesn't need rallies and road shows': Mahadevappa

<p>New Delhi: Amid the ongoing leadership tussle in Karnataka, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Wednesday asserted that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> does not need to demonstrate his strength through rallies or public shows, as he himself is a source of strength for the party.</p><p>Mahadevappa, a close confidant of the Chief Minister, made the remarks after holding discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress in-charge General Secretary Randeep Surjewala in Delhi over the past two days.</p><p>His visit to the national capital comes just days after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Kharge, adding to speculation about internal power dynamics in Congress ruled government in Karnataka. </p>.Siddaramaiah should intervene to stop Congress bickering, speak up on party matters, say his aides.<p>Speaking to media persons, Mahadevappa clarified that he did not discuss state politics with the party high command, stating that they were already well aware of all the developments in the state.</p><p>When asked whether he had sought permission from the high command to organise an 'Ahinda' rally as a show of strength for Siddaramaiah, the minister dismissed the idea, saying no such rally has been planned and that reports it was mere media speculation.</p>.Karnataka power tussle: D K Suresh hopes CM Siddaramaiah will 'keep his word'.<p>"Even if we want to hold such a rally, the party high command would never say no,” he added.</p><p>“For Siddaramaiah, there is no need to hold any rally to show his strength. He himself is a strength and everyone is aware of it,” Mahadevappa insisted. </p><p>On the question of a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, the minister said the decision rests entirely with the Congress high command.</p>