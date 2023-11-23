Siddaramaiah hints at delay in caste census report submission

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday hinted at a possible delay in the submission of the caste census report.
Earlier, Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde had said that he would submit the report to the government before the end of his term in November.
“The term of the Commission ends this month. Hegde met me one day and said he’d give the report before the end of his term. He also said he’d need an extension of one or two months if there’s a delay,” Siddaramaiah said. “He may give it this month or the next. Until he submits the report, his term will continue,” he added.
Siddaramaiah also said that he has asked Hegde to submit the report by December or January. He maintained that he wants to receive the report. “We’ve spent about Rs 162 crore on it. Must we not receive the report? We must see if concerns being expressed are right or wrong,” he said.
Meanwhile, there is speculation that the government would give Hegde a three-month extension to submit the caste census report. The Cabinet, in its meeting scheduled Thursday, may discuss this.
The government is said to be planning a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the caste census report once it is submitted.