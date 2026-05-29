Siddaramaiah secures Congress high command's support for his son Yathindra's inclusion in the new Karnataka government.

In one line

Key points

• Siddaramaiah resigns Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday following party advice, ensuring a smooth transition.

• Son's political debut He introduced his son Yathindra to Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, seeking his inclusion in the new government.

• Loyalist accommodation Siddaramaiah requested the Congress high command to accommodate his loyalists in the upcoming dispensation.

• Assurance from Rahul Rahul Gandhi reportedly assured Siddaramaiah of accommodating his son in the next government during their meeting.