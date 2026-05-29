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Siddaramaiah secures Congress high command's support for his son Yathindra's inclusion in the new Karnataka government.
Key points
• Siddaramaiah resigns
Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday following party advice, ensuring a smooth transition.
• Son's political debut
He introduced his son Yathindra to Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, seeking his inclusion in the new government.
• Loyalist accommodation
Siddaramaiah requested the Congress high command to accommodate his loyalists in the upcoming dispensation.
• Assurance from Rahul
Rahul Gandhi reportedly assured Siddaramaiah of accommodating his son in the next government during their meeting.
• High-level meeting
Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders in New Delhi to discuss political matters.
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:55 IST