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Siddaramaiah introduces son Yathindra to Rahul, pushes for his inclusion in new dispensation

Outgoing Chief Minister also requests Congress high command to accommodate his loyalists in the new government.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:55 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Siddaramaiah introduces son Yathindra to Rahul, pushes for his inclusion in new dispensation

In one line
Siddaramaiah secures Congress high command's support for his son Yathindra's inclusion in the new Karnataka government.
Key points
Siddaramaiah resigns
Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday following party advice, ensuring a smooth transition.
Son's political debut
He introduced his son Yathindra to Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, seeking his inclusion in the new government.
Loyalist accommodation
Siddaramaiah requested the Congress high command to accommodate his loyalists in the upcoming dispensation.
Assurance from Rahul
Rahul Gandhi reportedly assured Siddaramaiah of accommodating his son in the next government during their meeting.
High-level meeting
Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders in New Delhi to discuss political matters.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:55 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahYathindra Siddaramaiah

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