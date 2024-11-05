Home
Siddaramaiah invites Obama to attend centenary celebration of Gandhi taking over as President of Congress session in Belagavi

According to official sources, it has been decided to hold a joint session of the legislature in Belagavi to mark the occasion and Obama has been invited to it.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:21 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 10:21 IST
