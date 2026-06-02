<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the change of guard in Karnataka, saying Siddaramaiah had quietly walked away, leaving behind a ‘broken-down’ lorry for his successor Shivakumar to drive.</p>.<p>“The Congress government is like an old lorry — only driver has changed, not vehicle. This broken vehicle cannot be repaired,” Ashoka told a press meet.</p>.BJP's national leaders will decide on Rajya Sabha seat, says R Ashoka as Deve Gowda's term nears end.<p>He said Siddaramaiah had run the government on borrowed money for 3 years. Ashoka said, “The burden of pending dues and debt now falls on Shivakumar. He will impose more taxes on people”.</p>.<p>“While the state budget size is Rs 4 lakh crore, debt stands at Rs 7.64 lakh crore, and this year’s deficit is Rs 94,428 crore. There is no money left for development”.</p>.<p>He contrasted this with BJP tenure, saying “Rs 84,000 crore was being spent on development, but after ‘unscientific guarantees’ that amount has reduced.</p>.<p>On the political fallout, he said Siddaramaiah “believed he would not be replaced as he was the only backward classes CM in the country and sole Ahinda leader. But he had to resign on Rahul Gandhi’s “insistence”.</p>