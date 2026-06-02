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Homeindiakarnataka

‘Siddaramaiah left behind a broken lorry for D K Shivakumar to drive’: R Ashoka

'The Congress government is like an old lorry — only driver has changed, not vehicle. This broken vehicle cannot be repaired,' Ashoka told a press meet.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahR Ashoka

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