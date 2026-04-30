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Siddaramaiah losing perception battle? Countdown may have begun for meltdown in Karnataka Congress

Former minister K N Rajanna recently described Siddaramaiah as 'helpless'.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 22:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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