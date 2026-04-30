<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be losing the perception battle as speculation over a mid-May power transfer gathers momentum, with the challenge now coming from within his own camp rather than his rival and deputy D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Former minister K N Rajanna recently described Siddaramaiah as “helpless”.</p>.<p>Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi lamented that promises made to the Ahinda bloc - Congress’ core base of minorities, backward classes and Dalits - remain unfulfilled.</p>.<p>Rajanna claimed that Siddaramaiah is “mentally prepared” to either step down or continue as chief minister, depending on the high command’s direction, while flagging unease within the Ahinda bloc.</p>.Crackdown intensified on foreign nationals staying illegally in Karnataka.<p>“There is a huge difference between Siddaramaiah as CM in 2013 and now. Ahinda communities are not happy,” he said, even pitching again for a Dalit chief minister.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi alleged the Congress government had failed to deliver assurances to Ahinda communities due to “internal resistance”.</p>.<p>“Ahinda movement needs a shift in strategy. It should function beyond electoral politics,” said Jarkiholi, in Hubballi recently. This despite Siddaramaiah being the tallest Ahinda leader in the state.</p>.<p>Giving credence to Jarkiholi’s claims is the party’s fallout with the Muslim community in Davangere South over ticket denial, an elusive caste survey and the long delay in SC sub-quota exercise.</p>.<p>The recent Cabinet move revising the SC sub-quota is seen as damage control rather than political conviction.</p>.<p>A shift in loyalty of MLAs flocking to Delhi is evident as they are no longer defending Siddaramaiah’s continuation.</p>.<p>They are hedging bets, lobbying for Cabinet berths and playing both sides. A growing section believes the party cannot head into elections with leadership uncertainty, say insiders.</p>.<p>While previous attempts to outmanoeuvre Shivakumar have failed to find traction with the high command, the KPCC president’s steady engagement with Delhi has kept the transition question alive.</p>.<p>Add to this, a cash-strapped government, friction between MLAs and ministers over funds and the BJP’s aggressive attack over alleged corruption and governance, early signs of anti-incumbency have set in, fear party insiders.</p>.<p>Another fault line is closer home, the political future of his MLC son Yathindra, whose alleged interference has alienated colleagues.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah, popular for his pro-Ahinda stance, pro-poor schemes and guarantees, for his records as the state’s longest serving chief minister and for tabling the highest number of budgets, is in a dilemma.</p>.<p>He knows his refusal to step down could fragment the Congress, which made him - an “outsider” - the CM twice, besides tainting his political legacy.</p>.<p>Post May 4, seniors hint at a “major overhaul”. Amid chaos, Siddaramaiah has chosen silence.</p>