<p>Belagavi: BJP State president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has not been able to give a reply on the status of the two instalments of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for January and February last, which amounts to about Rs 5,000 crore, as beneficiaries have not received them.</p><p>"Earlier, it had come to light that funds of the Karnataka Maharashi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation had been used for the Assembly elections in Telangana and we suspect that the Gruha Lakshmi funds of Rs 5,000 crore must have been utilised for some elections," he said.</p><p>Vijayendra told reporters here on Thursday that BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai had raised the issue of Rs 5,000 crore Gruha Lakshmi funds during the winter session of the State legislature held in December in Belagavi, but <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>did not reply. The issue was raised again in the recently concluded special session of the legislature in Bengaluru, but again there was no reply, the BJP leader said.</p><p>"As the BJP State president and MLA from the Opposition party, I have been taking the Congress government head-on for its failures and scams," he said.</p>.Siddaramaiah conspiring to destroy federal system: B Y Vijayendra.<p>"A padayatra was taken out from Bengaluru to Mysuru over the MUDA land scam against Siddaramaiah. We do not have any soft corner for Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and shall not leave the issue of Gruha Lakshmi scheme funds. We have also come across that fake documents were submitted to the Centre by the Women and Child Development Department and shall raise voice against that too," he said.</p><p><strong>'No development in State in three years' </strong></p><p>The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would complete three years in office in the next couple of months, but State has not witnessed development and the government has been confined to corruption, he alleged. "The poor, farmers, and people belonging to backward classes and Scheduled Castes have been feeling let down. Siddaramaiah claims to be the champion of Ahinda, but he has resorted to appeasement of the minorities. Interest on loans availed of by minorities through the minorities development corporation have been waived while other people have been left high and dry. More than 1.41 lakh students from the backward classes did not get admissions in hostels during the academic year, while Siddaramaiah has been shedding crocodile tears for them," he alleged. </p><p>"There are about 2.85 lakh vacant posts in different government departments and if the government had taken a decision to fill them, 1.42 lakh job aspirants from backward classes and Dalits could have got jobs," Vijayendra said.</p><p>The BJP leader alleged that even Congress MLAs were not getting funds for the development of their Assembly constituencies. "Siddaramaiah has been sending them on foreign junkets to save his seat," he said. </p><p><strong>BJP State executive committee meeting</strong></p><p>BJP State executive committee meeting has been organised on February 19 at Palace Ground in Bengauru wherein discussions on the organisation, elections for taluk panchayats, zilla panchayats, Legislative Council and Greater Bengaluru Authority corporations would be held, Vijayendra said.</p>