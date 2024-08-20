Siddaramaiah now, Telangana CM next: Minister cautions Congress top brass

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said any trouble for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have a ripple effect on the party’s government in Telangana.

Satish said this while urging the Congress high command to take a political decision that it would not ask any of its chief ministers to step down in the face of attempts to destabilise governments.

"If (Siddaramaiah) faces trouble, it'll be Telangana next where the CM (Revanth Reddy) will get a notice. He'll also have to step down. So, a political decision is required by the high command that it won't ask CMs to step down," Satish said.