Siddaramaiah now, Telangana CM next: Minister cautions Congress top brass

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday said any trouble for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have a ripple effect on the party’s government in Telangana.
Satish said this while urging the Congress high command to take a political decision that it would not ask any of its chief ministers to step down in the face of attempts to destabilise governments.
"If (Siddaramaiah) faces trouble, it'll be Telangana next where the CM (Revanth Reddy) will get a notice. He'll also have to step down. So, a political decision is required by the high command that it won't ask CMs to step down," Satish said.
Satish specified that the Congress high command is backing Siddaramaiah. "But at the national-level, the stand must be stronger and a clear message is needed," he said. "We have governments in 3-4 states, including Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. We've reached a stage where we must address this (Governor's sanction) issue politically," he said.
Asked if Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning investigation and prosecution of Siddaramaiah was an administrative setback, Satish said: "Yes, for the time being. But it'll be alright. He's attending meetings."
On the appointment of a new Karnataka Congress president, a post held by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Satish said the decision would come under the high command's purview. "Nobody has approached me on this," he said.
Responding to his meeting with Shivakumar on Monday, which led to speculation, Satish said it was to discuss party matters and the political situation. "We also discussed the appointment of new presidents for party units at Chikkodi, Belagavi Rural and Belagavi City," he said.
Published 20 August 2024, 15:49 IST