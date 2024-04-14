Siddaramaiah plea to Goa CM over alleged demolition of Kannadigas' houses

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over the alleged demolition of houses belonging to Kannadigas in neighbouring Goa, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday appealed to his counterpart in that state to cease further demolitions immediately until alternatives are provided to people living there.

He also asked Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure that all displaced individuals receive adequate rehabilitation.

"Deeply concerned by the demolition of homes belonging to Kannadigas in Sangolda, Goa. I appeal to the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Dr Pramod Sawant, to cease further demolitions immediately until alternatives are provided, and ensure all displaced individuals receive adequate rehabilitation," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.