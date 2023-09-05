Siddaramaiah pushes for capex spending by February

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed officials to expedite capital expenditure in the current fiscal.
Siddaramaiah reviewed the capital expenditure progress in nine departments - public works, water resources, health & family welfare, medical education, planning (Kalyana Karnataka), urban development, rural development, minor irrigation and social welfare.
The chief minister said Rs 54,374 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure this fiscal. He asked officials to make sure the funds are spent by February.
In 2022-23, Siddaramaiah said, capital expenditure allocation was Rs 46,955 crore.
According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, Siddaramaiah said elections and the budget session had delayed the overall progress. He instructed officials to spend as per the fixed targets.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that more progress should be made under the rural roads scheme. He said Rs 2,000 crore is available under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) from last year along with an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal.
It was also discussed in the meeting that Rs 1,400 crore is available with the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation. It was suggested that this money be used to purchase essential medicines and equipment.
Siddaramaiah directed the KKRDB and the health department to act together on fixing a model for the construction of primary health centres in the Kalyana Karnataka region as per Indian Public Health Standards.