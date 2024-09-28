Siddaramaiah questions PM Modi's silence on Hindenburg report, Manipur violence

On Congress MLA and senior advocate A S Ponnanna meeting him today, following the FIR, the chief minister said, "he is my legal advisor. I discuss with him every day. His visit is not special. Every day he discusses things with me. He was on his way to his constituency (Virajpet), as I was in Mysuru he met me." Responding to a question on certain allegations made against him by JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said, "Kumaraswamy only speaks lies. I cannot respond to all that he says. I won't respond."