Siddaramaiah raking up North-South divide typical of Congress leaders: BJP

According to Malviya, Siddaramaiah’s demand for Rs 5,495 crore special grant was a 'lie'.

"The 15th FC did not recommend Special Grant to any State. There is no such recommendation to accept or reject. It is a figment of his imagination."

The Centre has not only devolved taxes, but also given Rs 6,212 crore as 50-year interest-free loans to boost Karnataka’s capital expenditure as on December 11, 2023, he explained.