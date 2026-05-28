Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM, names D K Shivakumar as successor

<p>Bengaluru: In a dramatic, yet carefully managed power transition in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his deputy D K Shivakumar as his successor before formally resigning, bringing the curtains down on his second term in office.</p>.<p>During a breakfast meeting with ministers at his official residence 'Cauvery', Siddaramaiah informed Cabinet colleagues that he would step down on the directions of the Congress high command and told them the party had decided to make Shivakumar the next chief minister.</p>.<p>Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil later confirmed the development to reporters. "The chief minister informed us that, following discussions in Delhi, he would resign as advised by the high command. He also told us that the party would make D K Shivakumar the new chief minister," said Patil.</p>.Shivakumar set for coronation as Siddaramaiah gets ready to resign.<p>A defining moment was Shivakumar touching Siddaramaiah's feet seeking his blessings. His embracing Siddaramaiah in an emotional moment is seen as a public signal of unity after a protracted power-tussle.</p>.<p>Around 2.45 pm, Siddaramaiah left for Lok Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to the Governor's secretary, as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was away from Bengaluru. He is expected to meet the Governor later to complete the formalities.</p>.<p>Hours later, Siddaramaiah left for Delhi along with Shivakumar, where the two leaders are expected to meet the Congress high command to finalise Cabinet formation and possible restructuring of the party too. He will meet Rahul Gandhi on Friday at 9 am.</p>.D K Shivakumar emerges as front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister.<p>Earlier in the day, emotional scenes unfolded at Cauvery. Ministers emerged visibly moved, with several seen teary-eyed. Labour Minister Santosh Lad broke down while leaving the residence, while Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said Siddaramaiah thanked his Cabinet colleagues for their support.</p>.<p>With Siddaramaiah exiting and Shivakumar poised to take charge, the Congress now enters its next political chapter in Karnataka — with the focus shifting to Delhi for the final contours of the new government.</p>