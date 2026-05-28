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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM, names D K Shivakumar as successor

During a breakfast meeting with ministers at his official residence 'Cauvery', Siddaramaiah informed Cabinet colleagues that he would step down on the directions of the Congress high command.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:37 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:37 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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