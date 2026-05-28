<p>Veteran Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>on Thursday, May 28, resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister, formally stepping down from the post amid the Congress high command’s decision to hand over leadership of the state government to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p><p>Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the letter in the Governor’s absence. According to Lok Bhavan sources, Gehlot is currently in his native place, Indore, for personal reasons.</p><p>“I have received the resignation, but it will be accepted by the Governor,” Prabhu Shankar told PTI.</p><p>The Congress veteran said that the party High Command had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, which he declined. "I politely declined it as I have no interest in national politics."</p><p>Shivakumar and several cabinet colleagues accompanied Siddaramaiah during the resignation process. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting for ministers and party leaders at his residence, where he informed them of his decision to step down and announced Shivakumar as his successor, in line with directions from the Congress high command.</p><p>Photographs shared by the Chief Minister’s Office showed an emotional moment between the two leaders, with Siddaramaiah hugging Shivakumar. Another picture showed Shivakumar touching Siddaramaiah’s feet and seeking his blessings.</p>.The last southern Congress satrap: Siddaramaiah, longest-serving Karnataka CM, decides to bow out.<p>Speaking after resigning, Siddaramaiah reflected on his political journey and thanked the Congress leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve Karnataka.</p><p>“I got the chance to serve all seven crore people of Karnataka for two terms as Chief Minister. I also got a chance to serve as Leader of Opposition twice,” he said.</p><p>He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjuna Kharge for their support, adding that Congress workers and leaders had backed him since he joined the party in 2006.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also used the occasion to defend his government’s welfare agenda and financial management. Stressing his commitment to social justice, he said inequality in society could only be addressed by ensuring equal opportunities for all.</p><p>“During my two terms, I focused on ensuring equality for all,” he said, claiming that his government had fulfilled 158 out of the 165 promises made in the Congress manifesto so far.</p><p>The outgoing Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes within the first year of coming to power, despite criticism from opposition parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>“Opposition parties said the guarantee schemes could not be implemented and would become a financial burden. False allegations were levelled against me saying the state’s borrowings had increased,” Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>Rejecting criticism over Karnataka’s finances, he asserted that the state’s fiscal position remained stable.</p><p>“State finances are sound. The state’s fiscal deficit is under 3%. It is 2.95%,” he said.</p>