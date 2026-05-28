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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka CM; quells buzz around Rajya Sabha move citing 'no interest in national politics'

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the letter in the Governor’s absence.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarFormer CM Siddaramaiah

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