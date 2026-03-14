<p>Bagalkote (Karnataka): Congress is ready for the upcoming by-election to the Bagalkote and Davangere South Assembly constituencies, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.</p>.<p>Bypolls for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South assembly constituencies are necessitated following the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, respectively.</p>.<p>"The preparations for the bypolls are completed. We are ready for the byelection," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the bypolls.</p>.Will be in politics till last breath and serve people, says Siddaramaiah .<p>Stating that the Congress high command will decide the candidates for the bypolls, the CM said, "In Bagalkote, late H Y Meti's family members are also strong aspirants. It is not wrong to have aspirations; we (state leaders) will consider all aspects and recommend a candidate. The high command will make the final decision." The bypoll date may be announced within a week, he added.</p>.<p>The state Congress had recently constituted steering committees for both segments to select candidates and formulate necessary electoral strategies for the victory of party candidates.</p>.<p>In Bagalkote, Congress's Meti defeated BJP's Veeranna Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls. In Davangere South, Congress's Shivashankarappa defeated BJP's B G Ajay Kumar by a margin of 27,888 votes.</p>.<p>On the LPG supply constraints, especially commercial cylinders, caused by the West Asia conflict, the chief minister said it is the central government's responsibility to ensure supplies.</p>.<p>"Who should supply gas cylinders? It is the central government. If they supply, the state will ensure distribution. Our Food and Civil Supplies Minister (K H Muniyapopa) has held two meetings (with oil companies). I wrote a letter to the concerned central minister to ensure there is no shortage. It is the responsibility of the Government of India," he added.</p>.<p>To a question regarding the implementation of internal reservation in recruitment to government jobs, Siddaramaiah said he has called a special cabinet meeting to discuss it on March 27 and a final decision will be made there.</p>.<p>There are reports about alleged rifts between SC (Right) and SC (Left) factions within the ruling Congress regarding internal reservation during the recruitment announced for 56,432 vacant jobs.</p>.<p>The state government had recently decided to conduct recruitment based on the reservation order in force before December 28, 2022 (15 per cent for SCs and 3 per cent for STs), due to the stay on the enhanced quota and internal reservation, while continuing to pursue its case in court. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>