Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah says Congress prepared for Bagalkote, Davangere South Assembly bypolls

"The preparations for the bypolls are completed. We are ready for the byelection," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the bypolls.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 10:17 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDavangereBagalkote

Follow us on :

Follow Us