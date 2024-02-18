Siddaramaiah says Congress will win minimum 20 LS seats in Karnataka

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party is preparing well for the Lok Sabha elections, and is confident of winning a minimum of 20 LS seats in the State.
"BJP leaders are lying that they will win all 28/28 LS seats as they have realised that people will bless Congress again," he added.
He was speaking to media persons at the Government Junior College helipad in Malavalli of Mandya district on Sunday.
When asked about rumours of giving tickets to Karnataka ministers for LS polls, he said, "We will decide the candidate for LS polls based on the name suggested by local leaders at the district level, including MLAs, district presidents, block committee presidents, and others. If they suggest the name of H C Mahadevappa, the ticket will be given to him or any other candidate they suggest," he said.
The CM also said, "Now there is only one opposition party in the state, as the JD(S) has practically merged with the BJP."
On Opposition leaders criticising the state budget, Siddaramaiah remarked, "They have not understood the budget as they are anti-poor and our budget is pro-poor."
He added, "Our budget has focused not just on the implementation of guarantee schemes but has laid emphasis on infrastructure works and overall development of the state."
The CM also said, "The state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,87,000 crore in tax revenue, which the Central Government has not released. If they release it, we can do better."
On rumours of sandalwood actor Daali Dhananjaya contesting from Congress, he said, "There is no such discussion in the party, and I am not aware of it."