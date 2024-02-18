Siddaramaiah says Congress will win minimum 20 LS seats in Karnataka

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party is preparing well for the Lok Sabha elections, and is confident of winning a minimum of 20 LS seats in the State.

"BJP leaders are lying that they will win all 28/28 LS seats as they have realised that people will bless Congress again," he added.

He was speaking to media persons at the Government Junior College helipad in Malavalli of Mandya district on Sunday.

When asked about rumours of giving tickets to Karnataka ministers for LS polls, he said, "We will decide the candidate for LS polls based on the name suggested by local leaders at the district level, including MLAs, district presidents, block committee presidents, and others. If they suggest the name of H C Mahadevappa, the ticket will be given to him or any other candidate they suggest," he said.