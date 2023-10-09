Home
Siddaramaiah says K'taka govt working closely with MEA to ensure safety of Kannadigas in Israel

He also appealed to Kannadigas in Israel who are in need of assistance to contact the state emergency operation centre.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 19:04 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Israel, where a war has broken out.

He also appealed to Kannadigas in Israel who are in need of assistance to contact the state emergency operation centre.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, we are closely working with @MEAIndia towards ensuring safety of our citizens," Siddaramaiah said on social media platform X.

"In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707. Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: +97235226748," he added.

The chief minister also noted that the current situation in Israel was very concerning.

"We advocate peace and harmony everywhere for the benefit of humanity," he said.

(Published 08 October 2023, 19:04 IST)
