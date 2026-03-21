<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought the Centre's intervention to address the acute shortage of commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> cylinders in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>In a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday which was shared with the media on Thursday, Siddaramaiah highlighted the gap between demand and supply, noting that only a fraction of the required cylinders is being made available.</p>.<p>He said, "As against the demand of 50,000 LPG cylinders from restaurants, hotels, catering establishments and PG accommodations etc., we are able to supply only 1,000 cylinders per day."</p>.Domestic LPG users unaffected, commercial gas controlled in Karnataka: Meyhul Patel.<p>The CM added that the shortage had resulted in closure of large number of establishments. </p><p>Referring to recent directions from the Ministry on prioritising domestic LPG supply, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has taken steps to regulate allocation for essential segments in line with the Centre’s guidelines, but the situation remains critical.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also flagged the absence of an integrated monitoring system for commercial LPG distribution, in contrast to the existing IT system for domestic gas supply, leading to gaps in transparency and oversight.</p>.<p>He further mentioned that supply of auto LPG, a key fuel for autorickshaws that serve as a key link in last-mile connectivity in Bengaluru, had also been impacted owing to the lack of a monitoring mechanism. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said, “I request your kind intervention to ensure adequate allocation and availability of commercial LPG and Auto LPG to Karnataka, keeping in view the operational requirements and unique dependency patterns of the state, especially the city of Bengaluru."</p>