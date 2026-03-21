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Siddaramaiah seeks Centre's intervention to resolve LPG shortage in Bengaluru

The CM added that the shortage had resulted in closure of large number of establishments.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 01:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahLPG

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