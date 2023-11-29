Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar defend Karnataka ad in Telangana media

Bengaluru: A day after the Election Commission of India issued notice to the Congress-run state government against its advertisements in certain publications in poll-bound Telangana, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the government.
The ECI had issued a notice to the chief secretary asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by publishing advertisements in certain newspapers in Telangana, about the government’s welfare schemes.
Speaking to mediapersons here Shivakumar said: “We have only stated our achievements in our government advertisement. We have not sought votes. Hence, it is not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.”
He said that the government would respond to the allegations of the Election Commission. Siddaramaiah too reiterated the same saying that even though the government had not violated any norms, it had responded to the Commission’s request and stopped the
advertisements.