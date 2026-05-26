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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah ‘shocked’ as Congress High Command seeks his resignation

The party is believed to have offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, but the veteran leader expressed no interest in shifting to national politics.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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