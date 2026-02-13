<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader and Chamaraja Constituency MLA Harish Gowda said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> should be Chief Minister for not just next five years, but for next 15 years. </p><p>"I have regards for both Siddaramaiah and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>. So decision of High Command is final regarding leadership change. We abide by it. There is no confusion in the party. We are all united," he reiterated. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah to table Karnataka State Budget on March 6; 14-day session to end on March 27.<p>He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday. </p>