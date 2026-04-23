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Siddaramaiah should intervene to stop Congress bickering, speak up on party matters, say his aides

Among the issues discussed was the ongoing infighting involving Muslim leaders over allegations of anti-party activities during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahsatish jarkiholi

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