<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> was urged by his loyalist Cabinet colleagues to be more assertive and speak up on party matters, during a meeting late on Wednesday night. </p><p>Siddaramaiah huddled with ministers H C Mahadevappa, G Parameshwara, B S Suresha (Byrathi), Satish Jarkiholi and Zameer Ahmed Khan, sources said. </p><p>“It was like a general check-up. We discussed political developments,” Jarkiholi said. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah launches lake filling project, development works in Karnataka's Gundlupet.<p>Among the issues discussed was the ongoing infighting involving Muslim leaders over allegations of anti-party activities during the April 9 Davangere South bypoll. </p><p>“Everyone must come on to one platform. There are opposing groups, which will hurt the party. We discussed this. We've asked the CM to intervene. That was everybody's opinion. All of us told him that he must put a stop to all this,” Jarkiholi said. </p><p>When asked about political developments that are expected after May 4, when results of elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and byelections in 2 Assembly segments in Karnataka will be out, he said several matters awaited the party’s decision. </p>.Siddaramaiah's contribution is burden of Rs 1 lakh on each citizen of Karnataka: JD(S) leader and Ex-minister.<p>“There’s a demand for a Cabinet reshuffle. Also, the current confusion within the party needs resolution. A decision is pending on whether or not a new party president (the post currently held by deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar) should be appointed,” the minister said. </p><p>On the future of the Ahinda (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leadership, Jarkiholi said the baton must be passed on to someone. "It’s Siddaramaiah now. Next it’ll be me and then someone else," he said.</p>