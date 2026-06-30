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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah sidelined?: It happens, that's politics, says Satish Jarkiholi

Satish was replying to a question on Siddaramaiah being sidelined by D K Shivakumar's government.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahsatish jarkiholi

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