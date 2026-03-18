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Siddaramaiah slams ‘injustice’ to Kannadigas

In an X post, the chief minister said the Centre had a ‘devious’ agenda of Hindi imposition in recruitment for various central departments.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:16 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:16 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahKannada

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