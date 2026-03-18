<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> slammed ‘injustice’ to Kannadiga jobseekers in union government examinations. </p>.<p>In an X post, the chief minister said the Centre had a ‘devious’ agenda of Hindi imposition in recruitment for various central departments. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah wrote: “While Kannadigas have been fighting for justice, it is deeply unfortunate that the railways has taken an anti-Kannada stance and caused injustice to Kannada, Karnataka, and its people at a time when V Somanna, a Kannadiga himself, is the Minister of State for Railways. </p>.<p>“I too had hoped that Somanna would stand up for Kannadigas and rectify this injustice, but that trust has been betrayed. When Somanna starts speaking, he builds a ‘palace of words’ as if the entire railways exists only for Karnataka. He needs to talk less and focus on working sincerely for the state. </p>.SWR puts off exams after high-voltage protests over Kannada exclusion.<p>“Kannadigas are already suffering the ill-effects of the union government’s love for Hindi and its dismissive attitude toward regional languages, including Kannada. We cannot tolerate the Centre’s ‘linguistic tyranny’, which allows only Hindi and English in central exams solely to benefit Hindi speakers from North India.”</p>.<p>He urged the union government to ensure Kannada speakers are not subjected to ‘injustice’ in the name of language in the coming days.</p>.Protest outside Bengaluru's Majestic railway station today over ‘no Kannada’ in RRB exam.<p>He sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to issue strict instructions to the concerned departments. He demanded that the cancelled exams be conducted soon with an opportunity to take them in Kannada.</p>.<p>Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), urged all MPs representing Karnataka to pressure the union government to conduct competitive exams for recruitment and promotions in the Indian Railways in all regional languages, including Kannada. </p>.<p>In a formal letter addressed to the MPs, Bilimale noted that the current unavailability of railway recruitment and promotion exams in Kannada has caused significant discontent among language enthusiasts and aspirants in the state. </p>