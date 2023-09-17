Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi for no response on call for discussion on water-sharing issue

Siddaramaiah said that he will shoot off another letter to PM Modi seeking a date for taking all party delegation to meet him. The government will approach Supreme Court against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee order to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days.

Reacting to BJP’s decision to undertake ‘Cauvery Rakshana Yatra’ against release of water to Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah said that the Opposition leaders including B S Yediyurappa are politicising the issue.

“Karnataka needs 106 tmc water for drinking, irrigation, and industrial use. But, we have only 53 tmc in all dams of Cauvery river basin at present. Therefore, we have not released more water to Tamil Nadu”, he asserted.

Stating that the Centre is yet to issue gazette notification in Upper Krishna Project, he said that Mahadayi project is also awaiting forest and environmental clearance. Karnataka government will start these projects once the Centre initiates a move in this regard, he assured.

Siddaramaiah said that the government has received a preliminary report about the probe into the misuse of funds in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and is awaiting follow-up from the higher officials.

Reacting to the minister K N Rajanna’s suggestion to create three DCM posts, Siddaramaiah said that it is Congress high command that will take the final decision on it.

“The government will take drought relief measures to prevent migration. We have decided to increase the men-days under MGNREG scheme to 150 from existing 100. Decision will be taken to include more taluks under drought-hit list after discussion in the Cabinet sub-committee”, he said.