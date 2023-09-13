Siddaramaiah slams TN for 'misleading' claims on Cauvery water issue

"Karnataka does not benefit from the northeast monsoon. At the moment, the indications are that the northeast monsoon rainfall is normal. As a result, the inflow realized by Tamil Nadu at Mettur Dam from the uncontrolled catchment below KRS and Kabini dams up to Biligundlu alone will be an additional 60 tmc," Siddaramaiah argued.

"The live storage at Mettur reservoir as on September 12, 2023 is 24.233 tmc. If the additional flow of 60 tmc is taken into consideration, then Tamil Nadu has sufficient water to meet the remaining requirements," Siddaramaiah said.

Between June to September, Siddaramaiah said Tamil Nadu utilised more water than it did in the earlier distress years of 1987-88, 2002-03, 2003-04, 2012-13, 2016-17, and 2017-18.

"Tamil Nadu has opened extensive areas for growing paddy crops as if it is a normal year disregarding the distress condition in the upper catchment of Karnataka reservoirs," Siddaramaiah complained.

Siddaramaiah said releasing water to Tamil Nadu would impact farmers.

"The decision of CWRC needing Karnataka to release water from KRS and Kabini so as to realise 5,000 cusec at Biligundlu for the next 15 days cannot be practically implemented without endangering the interests of the farmers for irrigation and human and livestock depending upon the Cauvery river system for drinking water," Siddaramaiah said.