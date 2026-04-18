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Siddaramaiah stresses need to establish Supreme Court bench in South India

'Even as we explore these new frontiers, we must remain mindful of the enduring challenges facing our judiciary,' the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:22 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtSiddaramaiah

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