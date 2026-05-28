<p>Shivamogga: Expressing their ire against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> high command for directing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from the top post, supporters of the veteran party leader staged a protest near Shivappa Nayaka statue in the city urging the high command to withdraw its decision.</p>.The last southern Congress satrap: Siddaramaiah, longest-serving Karnataka CM, decides to bow out.<p>As part of the protest, they set tyres on fire near the statue and raised slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah. Speaking on the occasion, they stated that Siddaramaiah is the leader of not one caste but of all communities. "Above all, our leader has a clean image and non corrupt. The guarantees have been implemented without fail. Considering all these factors, the Congress high command should allow Siddaramaiah to complete the full term in the office." They warned that the change of guard might harm the party's poll prospects in the coming assembly polls.</p>