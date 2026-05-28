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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah supporters burn tyres, protest Congress ‘CM change’ move in Karnataka

As part of the protest, they set tyres on fire near the statue and raised slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressSiddaramaiahFormer CM Siddaramaiah

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