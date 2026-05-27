<p>Bengaluru: Supporters of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> gathered outside his official residence on Wednesday, protesting amid intense speculation that he may step down.</p>.<p>Police deployed outside his official residence, Kaveri, whisked away the protesters in buses as they shouted slogans.</p>.<p>One of the supporters, while being taken away in a police van, told reporters that if Siddaramaiah steps down as CM, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> will face a huge setback in the state.</p>.<p>He accused the Congress high command of engineering the crisis, pointing out that the party's dominance in Karnataka rests on Siddaramaiah and his AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support base.</p>.<p>The protesters also raised slogans against the Congress leadership, expressing displeasure over the move for a CM change.</p>.<p>"He (Siddaramaiah) is the most beloved leader and the strength of the Congress party in Karnataka. He should continue as CM," another supporter said.</p>.Congress will face consequences if CM Siddaramaiah is removed: Backward class federation.<p>The show of strength by his supporters comes amid speculation in political circles that Siddaramaiah may resign, potentially paving the way for his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> to take over as CM.</p>.<p>Clarifying that the Congress has not called a meeting of its legislature party in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary in charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, urged the media not to speculate on the issue.</p>.<p>He said the Congress is capable of deciding its leadership matters and would inform the public whenever any decision is taken. "Till then, please do not speculate," he added.</p>