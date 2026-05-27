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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah supporters protest amid speculation over Karnataka CM change

The protesters also raised slogans against the Congress leadership, expressing displeasure over the move for a CM change.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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