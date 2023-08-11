Siddaramaiah to hold discussions with Law Department over deceased contractor case

He had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates to clear the bills.

After making his complaint, Patil ended his life in a lodge in Udupi on April 12, 2022. It resulted in Eshwarappa quitting the cabinet. BJP government headed Basavaraj Bommai had given a clean chit to Eshwarappa in the case.

Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders had visited Patil’s residence and had assured them justice.

Now, with Siddaramaiah being at the helm of the affairs, Patil’s wife Jayashree accompanied by their minor son and other family members sought justice for the family.