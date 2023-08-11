Siddaramaiah to hold discussions with Law Department over deceased contractor case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will hold discussions with the Law Department regarding the demand for re-investigation raised by the family members of contractor Santosh Patil who ended his life in April.
Contractor Santosh Patil’s wife Jayashree and other family members met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Belagavi airport and demanded that the case of him ending life over alleged 40 per cent commission demands by the then rural development and panchayat raj minister K S Eshwarappa be re-investigated.
Patil had implemented works worth Rs 4 crore at Hindalga village in Belagavi taluk with the village observing Laxmi Devi fair after a gap of over 100 years.
He had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission through his associates to clear the bills.
After making his complaint, Patil ended his life in a lodge in Udupi on April 12, 2022. It resulted in Eshwarappa quitting the cabinet. BJP government headed Basavaraj Bommai had given a clean chit to Eshwarappa in the case.
Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders had visited Patil’s residence and had assured them justice.
Now, with Siddaramaiah being at the helm of the affairs, Patil’s wife Jayashree accompanied by their minor son and other family members sought justice for the family.