Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Olympic standard swimming pool on Nov 24

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate both the international Olympic standard swimming pool and 19th National Masters Swimming championship 2023 at Emmekere on November 24, Assembly Speaker U T Khader told mediapersons on Monday.

CM will also lay foundation for the playground at Emmekere, Khader added. Built on the standard prescribed by International Swimming Federation (FINA), the swimming pool is developed under Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) at a total cost of Rs 24.94 cr, Khader said.

The complex has a competition pool with 50m length X 25 metre width, and a varying depth of 2.2m to 1.4 m. A practice pool and a children pool was also built to initiate children into competitive swimming. The open to sky swimming pool has a spectator seating with capacity to accommodate 400 people.

With the view to initiate children into competitive swimming, a kid pool of 13.8 m length X 10 metre widthX1.2 metre depth has been developed.

Khader said that the unique feature of this is its positioning at +7.0 m of deck level allowing cars and two-wheeler parking at the basement as well as filtration unit under the pool bottom.

The design also provides an opportunity to create a Mezzanine floor for dormitories, gymnasium, changing rooms, toilets, lockers, administration office and space for sports medicine, physiotherapy, anti doping room and other requisite facilities for conducting international events.