Siddaramaiah to issue White Paper on state’s financial status in last 10 years

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will present a White Paper in the legislature session about the financial situation during the five-year Congress rule and that of the BJP-led government.

He was speaking to media persons near his residence at Sharadadevinagar here on Wednesday.

Reacting to BJP’s tweet claiming the Congress is the ATM government, Siddaramaiah said, “They make politically motivated false allegations. People have rejected them.”

“It is the BJP that spent Rs 25 crore each for Operation Kamala and elections. Where did they get money from? They have turned the state bankrupt during their administration. BJP has no moral right to talk about the Congress. They have borrowed loans. When there was no money, they approved works, called tenders and left with pending bills worth Rs 30,000 crore. Who is responsible for this?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is making these allegations in view of the elections in five states. We have neither given money to any State nor taken money from them for election”.