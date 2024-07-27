Siddaramaiah to offer bagina at Krishnaraja Sagar dam on July 29

The CM will take part in the programme scheduled to be held at 11 am on Monday.

He will take part in the puja of Goddess Cauvery and the bagina ritual. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh and N S Bosaraju will attend. MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda will preside over the programme. MPs Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Sunil Bose, MLC Madhu G Madegowda and MLA G T Devegowda will take part.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials will also be present on the occasion.