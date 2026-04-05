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Siddaramaiah unable to sleep, BJP stands better chance of winning Davangere, Bagalkot : B Y Vijayendra

Vijayendra also charged that Congress is distributing money to voters in Davangere.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:13 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBagalkotDavangereBY Vijayendra

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