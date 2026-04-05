<p>Fearing the defeat of Congress in Davangere and Bagalkot constituencies, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unable to sleep and BJP stands better chance of winning both the seats than Congress.</p><p>He was campaigning for BJP nominee Sreenivas Dasakariappa here on Sunday. He said chief minister is in a stage of confusion whether to campaign in Davangere South or in Bagalkot as the ruling Congress is losing both the seats day-by-day. </p>.BJP opposed to infiltrators, not against Muslims; bright prospects in Assam, Bengal: Gadkari.<p>He also charged that Congress is distributing money to voters in Davangere. But voters have decided to back BJP and take money from Congress. During this time, the party workers raised slogan "Shamanur's notu, BJP ge votu"(Shamanur's money, vote for BJP). </p><p>He also claimed that B S Yediuurapoa had allotted Rs 550 crore to corporations of backward classes when he was the chief minister. But now the State government has allotted only Rs 250 crore to various corporations of backward classes. It is obvious that Congress used backward classes only for political gains.</p><p>He said Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy too is campaigning for BJP and workers' of JD(S) are Working for the victory of Srinivas T Dasakariappa.</p>