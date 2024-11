Siddaramaiah urges Sitharaman to have 'strong word' with NABARD, RBI after farm loans to state slashed

'I have explained her that we are planning to give a Rs 9,012 Crore short term loan. If NABARD doesn't increase loan amount, we have to go to commercial banks and pay 10 to 12% interest. This will put our farmers into a crisis,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.