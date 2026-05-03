Siddaramaiah will remain CM, in case of change, Kharge should replace: Rayareddy

<p>Koppal (Karnataka): Asserting that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-losing-perception-battle-countdown-may-have-begun-for-meltdown-in-karnataka-congress-3985789">Siddaramaiah </a>will remain the Chief Minister of Karnataka, his key advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy on Sunday said that in his opinion, AICC President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/no-decision-on-leadership-change-in-karnataka-kharge-as-tussle-between-siddaramaiah-shivakumar-drags-on-3987442">Mallikarjun Kharge </a>should become the CM, in case there is a leadership change.</p><p>Rayareddy, a senior Congress MLA and Economic Adviser to the chief minister, told Kharge that the latter should replace Siddaramaiah in case of a leadership change.</p><p>The statements come amid speculation within the Congress and political circles about a possible decision on a leadership change and a cabinet reshuffle after May 4, once the results of Assembly elections in four states and a union territory, along with bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, are announced.</p><p>"I met Kharge last week and discussed with him on politics for about 30 minutes, especially on the party and administrative matters in the state. I told him that the prevailing confusion regarding the party should end if the party has to come to power once again," Rayareddy said.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I told him that Siddaramaiah should be the CM and if he has to be removed, the opinion of the legislators should be taken. I made it clear to him that in my personal opinion, if someone has to match Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge should become the CM, if not Siddaramaiah should continue."</p><p>Noting that, it needs to be seen who can replace Siddaramaiah in seniority, if a change has to happen, Rayareddy said, "In terms of seniority, Kharge is there, and there is affection towards him."</p><p>"However, Kharge replied, stating, 'If he had to become CM, he should have become one in 2008, but many seniors in the party, including me (Rayareddy) lost in that poll. After that, he could not become CM because his time was not good, and since Siddaramaiah's time was good, he became the CM," the MLA quoted Kharge as saying.</p><p>Replying to Home Minister G Parameshwara's recent statement about Kharge becoming chief minister, the AICC President on Thursday had said, "You (media), he (Parameshwara), and people at the top say that it is better if I become CM. But more than fate, as per my ideology and my service to the party so far, Sonia Gandhi makes decisions regarding me."</p><p>He had further said, "But that question does not arise now. There is already a CM here. If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and I together have to take any decision in that direction, it will take some time. Let's wait and see."</p><p>Rayareddy further said that he even urged Kharge to effect a cabinet reshuffle by replacing 25 Ministers, keeping governance and party interest in mind. "I did not ask to be made minister; it is left to him whether to make me minister or not."</p><p>Stating that according to his information Siddaramaiah will not be replaced and he will continue as CM, he said, what will happen if the Congress returns to power in the 2028 elections with the blessings of the people, "I don't know."</p><p>"In the current situation, as Kharge has said, the CM chair is not vacant. It will not become vacant," he said.</p>.High command’s decision is prasada: D K Shivakumar amid power tussle in Karnataka.<p>Amid intense speculations on the leadership issue, Kharge had recently said that there is no chief minister change in Karnataka "for now" and that the leadership issue in the state will be resolved soon.</p><p>He also said that no date has been fixed yet to discuss a possible leadership change, while maintaining that any decision in this regard would be taken collectively by the party's high command after due consultation.</p><p>On demand that there should be a Dalit CM, if Siddaramaiah steps down, Rayareddy said, it is a desire as there has not been a Dalit CM in Karnataka, but Kharge's name has not been brought up just because he is a Dalit. "Kharge is a senior leader; he happens to be a Dalit."</p><p>Meanwhile, supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have been insisting on his elevation in line with a reported power-sharing agreement when the party won the 2023 Assembly elections. Some supporters of Shivakumar have even claimed that "sweet news" was expected by May 15, which is their leader's birthday.</p><p>On claims by Shivakumar's camp that their leader will become CM, Rayareddy said that each one will express their opinion. "What's wrong with sharing opinions? Are we saying Shivakumar shouldn't become (CM)? Let him become one too."</p><p>Questioning whether Shivakumar has said that he will become the CM, he said, "he is a disciplined soldier of the party, he will not say that, people behind him may share their opinion. Everyone knows Siddaramaiah is a strong man, and he will continue."</p><p>Stating that Shivakumar's time may also come someday, in response to a question, he said, "Who knows, I may be CM, you may be CM some day."</p><p>Meanwhile, Shivakumar's statement on Sunday in Raichur, while speaking to reporters that -- "There will always be results for efforts" -- is being linked to his CM aspirations and leadership change speculations.</p>