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Siddaramaiah will remain CM, in case of change, Kharge should replace: Rayareddy

The statements come amid speculation within the Congress and political circles about a possible decision on a leadership change and a cabinet reshuffle after May 4.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaKarnatakaMallikarjun Kharge

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