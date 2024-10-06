Home
Siddaramaiah will resign as Karnataka CM after Dasara, claims state BJP president Vijayendra

Siddarmaiah-led Congress government came to power in May last year, after a victory in Assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:50 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahmuda

