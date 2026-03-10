<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Tuesday wrote to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru following a recent order by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas prioritising domestic LPG supply.</p><p>The CM said that the order has disrupted supply for hotels, mess facilities, hostels and other establishments that serve lakhs of people daily.</p><p>"I have requested urgent intervention to restore adequate commercial LPG supply," the CMO wrote in a post on X. </p>.<p>The move came as several hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru continued to operate under strain with the commercial gas cylinders they already have and said they will be forced to shut down once the stock is exhausted.</p><p>They expressed hope that the supply issue will be resolved at the earliest.</p><p>The development comes following a sudden and total halt in the supply of commercial gas cylinders, amid the rising energy costs and supply constraints caused by the West Asia conflict, according to the Bangalore Hotels Association.</p><p>The Union government, meanwhile, as invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to regulate the availability, supply and equitable distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and natural gas.</p>