Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah writes to Centre as LPG crisis hit hotels and restaurants, urges intervention to restore commercial supply

The CM said that the order has disrupted supply for hotels, mess facilities, hostels and other establishments that serve lakhs of people daily.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahLPG

Follow us on :

Follow Us