Siddaramaiah's absence leaves students at interaction disappointed

A student who had come all the way from Yadgir said, 'I was eager to meet the CM. I am hurt not just because the CM did not turn up, but no minister came to listen to us.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:59 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 02:59 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

