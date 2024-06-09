Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet to meet on June 13

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet is scheduled to meet on June 13, the first after the model code of conduct was imposed on March 16.
With the code of conduct lifted, the Congress government is hoping to come out of the administrative inertia.
The government has a target of issuing executive orders before June 15 to implement announcements made in the 2024-25 budget. It is estimated that 337 orders are required for promises made in the budget.
The Cabinet may decide on a CBI probe into the ST Development Corporation embezzlement. It is also likely to decide on the PSI re-exam that was held in January this year.
Published 08 June 2024, 23:02 IST